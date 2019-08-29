Cornerstone Investment Partners Lifted By $10.37 Million Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding; Shorts at Baxter International (BAX) Raised By 4.47%

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 23.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 54,317 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 283,243 shares with $54.38 million value, up from 228,926 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $200.42. About 1.41M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs files suit to recover 360 mln rupees from India’s Videocon – Mint; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone and Goldman sell data provider for $1.9bn; 21/03/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: The apparently unlikely pairing of Goldman Sachs and the Wellcome Trust medical research charity have; 11/04/2018 – AZORA ALTUS – GOLDMAN SACHS AND UBS LIMITED TO ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS OF THE OFFERING; 17/05/2018 – Tesla Will Need To Raise More Than $10 Billion In Capital Through 2020: Goldman Sachs — MarketWatch

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) had an increase of 4.47% in short interest. BAX’s SI was 5.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.47% from 5.03M shares previously. With 2.51 million avg volume, 2 days are for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)’s short sellers to cover BAX’s short positions. The SI to Baxter International Inc’s float is 1.03%. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 1.26M shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY View To EPS $2.49-EPS $2.62; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.15% below currents $86.93 stock price. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $89 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BAX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Baxter International Inc. provides a portfolio of renal and hospital products. The company has market cap of $44.38 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Hospital Products and Renal. It has a 29.09 P/E ratio. The Hospital Products segment makes intravenous solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics, and biosurgery products.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Baxter Launches Olimel N12 In Europe to Meet High Protein Needs in Critically Ill Patients – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na has 0.26% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Lazard Asset Ltd has invested 0.7% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Becker Capital stated it has 4,726 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 1.02% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 261,629 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0.17% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Moreover, Nordea Invest Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wisconsin-based Annex Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.07% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 15,650 shares. Motco stated it has 547 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt invested in 1.29% or 31,167 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 5,573 shares. Town & Country National Bank Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication accumulated 14,415 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs And Co Ca has 0.57% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 420,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Federated Pa accumulated 53,831 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parametric Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% or 984,703 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd holds 7,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv, a New York-based fund reported 5,587 shares. Weik Capital Mgmt owns 2,750 shares. Moon Management Limited Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,355 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.22% or 219,570 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.23% or 2.12 million shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 98,638 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Ltd. Hl Services Lc accumulated 5,933 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Duff Phelps Investment Commerce stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 2,021 shares to 3,683 valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 53,913 shares and now owns 96,927 shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 26.61% above currents $200.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16.