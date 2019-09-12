Cornerstone Investment Partners Increases Stake in Magna International (MGA); As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price Declined, Holder Columbia Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $2.85 Million

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 113,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.16 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 862,095 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Will Fund and Develop Self-Driving Systems; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: SEES `TREMENDOUS’ GROWTH IN CHINA THROUGH 2020; 04/05/2018 – Magna Posts Updated Financial Review for 2017; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 61.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 11,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 30,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $160.17. About 1.46M shares traded or 16.76% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,215 shares to 35,944 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,179 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS) by 5,837 shares to 25,923 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).

