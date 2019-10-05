Cornerstone Investment Partners Increased Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake By $16.81 Million; PPG Industries (PPG) Has 1.21 Sentiment

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) stake by 2114.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 202,470 shares as Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 212,045 shares with $17.66M value, up from 9,575 last quarter. Eaton Corporation Plc now has $33.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 1.47M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

PPG Industries Inc (PPG) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. It's up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 283 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 233 cut down and sold positions in PPG Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 179.23 million shares, down from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.51 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.93 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Trian Fund Management L.P. holds 5.2% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. for 4.22 million shares. Spf Beheer Bv owns 720,425 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.4% invested in the company for 3.68 million shares. The Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. has invested 2.29% in the stock. Peninsula Asset Management Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 24,261 shares.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.16 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.8% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Asset Mgmt Inc owns 30,623 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors invested in 4,425 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.15% or 80,977 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Alethea Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.38% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability owns 105,059 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Bangor Retail Bank stated it has 15,333 shares. 31,280 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins. Essex Fin Services reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.57% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.1% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Foster Motley holds 29,080 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset stated it has 6,358 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 36,876 shares to 379,037 valued at $75.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) stake by 148,834 shares and now owns 15,555 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.