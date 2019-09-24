Cornerstone Investment Partners Holds Stake in Raytheon Company (RTN); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shareholder Plancorp Boosted Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 38,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 202,018 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.13 million, up from 163,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $196.74. About 1.27M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 8,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 18,120 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 9,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 21.33M shares traded or 8.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WFC TO ADJUST 1Q PRELIM RESULTS BY ADDED ACCRUAL OF $800M; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Jacobsen Sympathizes With Fed’s Dovish View (Video); 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ANNOUNCED IT WILL PROVIDE $200 BLN IN FINANCING TO SUSTAINABLE BUSINESSES AND PROJECTS BY 2030; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS NO POINT CHANGING BERKSHIRE’S POLICY TOWARD DIVIDENDS, SHARE REPURCHASES BECAUSE IT WORKS SO WELL; 09/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Iberiabank owns 0.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,961 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.38% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mcf Advsr Lc accumulated 3,404 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,162 shares. 3,797 are owned by Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Company. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,123 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 41,660 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Llc has 1,656 shares. Country Trust National Bank, a Illinois-based fund reported 602 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Prtnrs Limited Liability has 1.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 202,018 shares. Smithfield Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Cadence Bank & Trust Na owns 13,049 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 6,740 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.12% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 9,338 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd holds 0.1% or 16,491 shares in its portfolio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12,391 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $84.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 5,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,755 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 182,120 shares. New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Blue Edge Ltd Co has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc, Rhode Island-based fund reported 14,889 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc, California-based fund reported 5,300 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 7,168 shares in its portfolio. Wms Limited Liability invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Schaller Investment Grp reported 21,253 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt owns 3.21 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. 32,195 were accumulated by Fred Alger Mngmt. Legacy Prtnrs holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 34,180 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 3.8% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. 21,015 are held by Webster Bancorp N A.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,555 shares to 19,324 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 4,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,984 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).