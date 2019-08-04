Cornerstone Investment Partners Holds Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Sprott Has Lowered Holding in Yamana Gold (AUY) by $1.65 Billion as Stock Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $209.37. About 2.38M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video); 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 24/04/2018 – Simply Good Foods Co/The at Goldman Sachs Conference May 8; 19/03/2018 – “Growth outperformance has not historically signaled subsequent value outperformance,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to lead up to USD 600 million A-round funding of Suning Sports, sources say

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 95.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 632,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The hedge fund held 29,750 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.65 million, down from 661,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 21.01M shares traded or 61.64% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 9,908 shares to 394,768 shares, valued at $62.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,677 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

