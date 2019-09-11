Cornerstone Investment Partners Holds Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM); Aew Capital Management LP Position in National Retail Properties (NNN) Increased as Shares Declined

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78M, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.05. About 2.05M shares traded or 97.64% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 4.98 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$4.0 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 24,455 shares. Amp Investors Limited has 182,319 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 941,780 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na owns 411,230 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.62 million shares. M&T National Bank Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 8,898 shares. 33,765 are held by Hallmark Mngmt. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 68,951 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 16,700 shares. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Davenport And Limited Co invested in 7,379 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.02% or 9,892 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.01% or 10,359 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 386,851 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.05% or 462,120 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 56,900 shares to 554,800 shares, valued at $160.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 144,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This REIT Is Playing by Its Own Rules — and Winning – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: A 16% Overvalued Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Retail Properties a Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Semiconductor Companies Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 357,953 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $69.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,828 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR).