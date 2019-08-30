Cornerstone Investment Partners Holding in Citigroup (C) Increased by $397,792 as Market Value Rose; Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Lifted Dycom Industries (DY) Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 6,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.15 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 9.54 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 07/05/2018 – Citi’s Strength in Corporate Services Could Help it Double EPS by 2020 — Letter; 29/03/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net $4.6B; 14/05/2018 – TRADE DESK INC TTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $76; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 11.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 10,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 100,451 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 90,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 463,566 shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B

