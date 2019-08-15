Cornerstone Investment Partners Holding in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Increased by $7.88 Million as Shares Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $11.64 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 264,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 861,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.74M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 57,717 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 97,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 970,882 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.31 million, up from 873,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital One Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 685,634 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 09/03/2018 – Brd of Governors: Federal Reserve Board announces it will not object to the capital plan resubmitted by Capital One Financial; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES OF $1,674 MLN VS $1,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.15 PCT AT MARCH END VS 5.59 PCT AT FEB END; 21/03/2018 – Fauna Inc. Grows Its Financial Services Reach with Strategic Investment from Capital One Growth Ventures; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.65, EST. $2.32; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares to 94,560 shares, valued at $11.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust: This 3.6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Should Continue To Grow Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Expands International Platform with the Strategic Acquisition of Two Data Centers in the Netherlands – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 58,533 shares. Connors Investor Svcs reported 79,273 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 4,744 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Metropolitan Life Ny owns 57,552 shares. 385,243 are owned by Copeland Capital Lc. Morgan Stanley invested in 674,764 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Granahan Mgmt Ma holds 99,969 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 725 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Glenmede Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.46% or 901,299 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 438 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 174,229 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $109.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 14,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Here Are A Few Things Capital One Customers Should Do Following The Data Breach – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm â€“ COF – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.