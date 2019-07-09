Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $6.17 Million as Market Value Rose; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Upped Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Holding by $2.77 Million

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) by 459.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 184,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 1.12M shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 30/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Invest Series UK Growth Buys Into Pets at; 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Net Asset Value(s); 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 20/04/2018 – GREAT-WEST LIFECO UNIT TO BUY HOLDING IN INVESCO

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 154,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.26 million, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.32. About 6.42M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY WORTH T$9.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 11,200 shares to 76,197 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 86,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,270 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14,332 activity. 556 shares valued at $9,024 were bought by Norris Brian on Monday, January 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Llc stated it has 225,100 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advisors Lc holds 3,835 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 2.01 million shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.01% or 58,700 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 16,938 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) has 265 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advisors stated it has 32,548 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De invested in 864,204 shares or 0% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 281,942 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

More notable recent Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “West Corporation Acquires Ambassador NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on October 03, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Startek Joins Russell 2000 Index – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “West Corporation Acquires AVOKE NYSE:APO – GlobeNewswire” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Announces Quarterly Common and Series A Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “7% Preferred Shares Have A Material Disconnect – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.