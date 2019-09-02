Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Upped Citigroup (C) Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Has Lowered By $5.97 Million Its Ringcentral (RNG) Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Ringcentral Inc (RNG) stake by 46.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 55,800 shares as Ringcentral Inc (RNG)’s stock rose 23.60%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 64,500 shares with $6.95 million value, down from 120,300 last quarter. Ringcentral Inc now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 575,244 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 0.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 6,416 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 1.34 million shares with $83.15 million value, up from 1.33M last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $141.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 24/04/2018 – UK INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 5-10 YEARS RISE TO 3.1 PCT IN APRIL FROM MARCH’S 3.0 PCT – CITI/YOUGOV; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – EMEA IPOs Up 52% in 2018, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Commercial Obs: Paul Vanderslice Leaving Citi to Become CEO of CCRE

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why RingCentral Stock Soared 24% in July – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RingCentral: Strong Quarter Reinforces Premium Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RingCentral Is Ready To Climb – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chase Coleman Buys Uber, Boosts Microsoft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Cigna Corp New stake by 10,950 shares to 42,574 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) stake by 37,600 shares and now owns 439,000 shares. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Tiger Management Ltd Liability reported 0.81% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 141,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability reported 3,228 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Stephens Invest Grp Incorporated invested 0.23% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 52,186 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 2,281 were reported by Comerica State Bank. Oakworth Cap Inc reported 296 shares. 23.40M were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 118,826 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 3,600 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp reported 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability holds 1% or 23,095 shares. Parametrica reported 0.49% stake.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $132.43’s average target is -6.16% below currents $141.13 stock price. RingCentral had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. Oppenheimer maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $130 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Limited Limited Com has 1,252 shares. 272,015 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Laurion Cap Mngmt LP owns 462,394 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Granite Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Price T Rowe Md reported 18.89M shares stake. 13,570 were reported by Markel. Hartford Invest Mgmt reported 334,422 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 1.77 million shares. 17,430 were reported by Keybank National Association Oh. Washington Cap Mgmt holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 25,055 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp has 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kbc Nv stated it has 1.33M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 199,103 shares to 17,727 valued at $4.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 357,953 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 33.64% above currents $64.35 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.