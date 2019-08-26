Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Magna International (MGA) Position by $715,008; Ameriprise Financial Has Increased Its Covenant Transport Grp (CVTI) Holding by $785,070

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Covenant Transport Grp (CVTI) by 6.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 43,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.70% . The institutional investor held 763,262 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 719,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Covenant Transport Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.97M market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.03. About 17,623 shares traded. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) has declined 41.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CVTI News: 09/05/2018 – ‘Covenant-lite’ loans are not necessarily riskier; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.…; 19/03/2018 – SUN INTL – ON DIFFICULT TRADING CONDITIONS, TIME SQUARE PRODUCING DISAPPOINTING RESULTS, RENEGOTIATED SOUTH AFRICAN DEBT COVENANT LEVELS FOR JUNE, DEC 2017; 13/03/2018 – Hartford Fincl: Amendment Would Reset Minimum Consolidated Net Worth Fincl Covenant to $9B; 14/03/2018 – COVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC – FOR TWO MONTHS ENDED FEB 28, 2018, AVERAGE FREIGHT REVENUE PER TRACTOR INCREASED 6.3% VS LAST YEAR; 30/03/2018 – Boston Beer Amends $150M Credit Pact; Changes Include Extension to 2023 From 2019 and Covenant Changes; 17/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – IT IS LIKELY THAT FARSTAD SHIPPING AS, IS NOT ABLE TO FULFILL A DEBT-SERVICE-COVER-RATIO COVENANT; 13/03/2018 – NTN BUZZTIME INC – EWB WAIVED CO’S MINIMUM FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE RATIO COVENANT DEFAULT FOR QTR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 – FLETCHER BUILDING COVENANT BREACH WAIVERS EXTENDED TO MAY 31; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s: Covenant Quality Of North American High-yield Bonds Improves In February

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magna International Inc (MGA) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 14,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.23M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Magna International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 313,250 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 16/03/2018 – Auto-parts giant Magna is investing $200 million in ride-hailing company Lyft, and is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving vehicles; 02/04/2018 – MAGNA ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH GAC COMPONENT; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – LYFT RAISES $200M FROM MAGNA IN SELF-DRIVING TECH PARTNERSHIP

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $75,000 activity.

More notable recent Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Stifel 2019 Transportation & Logistics Conference – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covenant Transportation Group Announces Fourth Quarter Financial and Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 2.26M shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $111.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.55 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Short (SUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold CVTI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 10.72 million shares or 4.86% more from 10.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr has 100,000 shares. Qs Ltd Llc owns 431 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 40,385 shares. Barclays Plc reported 15,509 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc invested in 21,803 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) for 69,995 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt reported 31,167 shares. Penn Cap holds 0.23% or 123,860 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 383,084 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). 19,700 were reported by Strs Ohio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0% in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 23,551 shares stake. Alps Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).