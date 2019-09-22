Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) as Shares Rose; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Stock Value Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Decreased Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12M, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 925,659 shares traded or 29.17% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 2,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 280,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.42 million, down from 283,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49 million shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – Wall St extends rally after Goldman earnings beat forecasts; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ COO reportedly used his side gig as an EDM DJ to help win Spotify’s business; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 07/03/2018 – NEMUS Bioscience to Participate in Sachs BioCapital USA Forum at the New York Academy of Sciences; 21/05/2018 – IHS MARKIT LTD – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE IPREO FROM PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE AND GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS PLANNING TO HIRE 150 IN WARSAW HUB THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Raises Dividend to 80c Vs. 75c; 01/05/2018 – Goldman says case for owning commodities has ‘rarely been stronger’ than it is now; 05/04/2018 – Exclusive – Houston commodities head exits Goldman; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 300,000 shares to 2.19M shares, valued at $296.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18M for 24.28 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 EPS, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.66 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) by 8,705 shares to 26,388 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 50,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (NYSE:ETN).