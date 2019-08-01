Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 175,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.94M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.52 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle reports quarterly loss on tax charge; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 8,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 157,935 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.86M, up from 149,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.36. About 809,872 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13

