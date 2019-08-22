Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised Parker (PH) Position By $26.85 Million; Rr Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Parker (PH) stake by 3983.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 156,990 shares as Parker (PH)’s stock declined 2.73%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 160,931 shares with $27.62M value, up from 3,941 last quarter. Parker now has $21.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.08. About 599,898 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – PARKER 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 21/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – INVENTORIES AT QTR-END $1.73 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin Had Agreed With DOJ to Divest Business; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED

Rr Partners Lp decreased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rr Partners Lp sold 31,000 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Rr Partners Lp holds 1.48 million shares with $40.50 million value, down from 1.51M last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $7.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 3.67M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 14/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – MOVE WILL ALLOW CO TO RECONSIDER U.S. OFFICE FOOTPRINT, INCLUDING SPACES IN PLYMOUTH, FISHHAWK AND HIGHLAND OAKS LOCATIONS IN FLORIDA; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 09/03/2018 – The Mosaic Company (MOS), Peers Jump to Session High; Chatter Suggests Potash Mine Collapse in Belarus; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $100,300 was made by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Co has 171,682 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). 1.84M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Neuberger Berman has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Of Vermont reported 91 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 212,199 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0% or 8,984 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 103,498 shares. Sigma Planning reported 7,397 shares. Willis Counsel owns 64,720 shares. John G Ullman And holds 56,400 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Howe And Rusling stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 41,762 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.04% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 3.85M shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Mosaic Co has $42 highest and $2700 lowest target. $33.60’s average target is 76.19% above currents $19.07 stock price. Mosaic Co had 20 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $38 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Hold”. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MOS in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MOS in report on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The rating was upgraded by CItigroup to “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 1.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,680 shares to 46,300 valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) stake by 199,103 shares and now owns 17,727 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

