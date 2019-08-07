Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised Its Parker (PH) Stake by $26.85 Million; Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Mrj Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.15. About 884,208 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Parker (PH) by 3983.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 156,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 160,931 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62M, up from 3,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Parker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.06. About 728,196 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Adj EPS $9.95-Adj EPS $10.15; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS CO UPDATED FY’20 CLARCOR SYNERGY TARGETS; ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES NOW PROJECTED TO BE $160MM BY FY’20 (UP FROM $140MM); 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $205,147 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Gentile Thomas C sold $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 319 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Olstein Capital Lp invested in 0.76% or 27,000 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 9,380 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Kanawha Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 28,726 shares stake. Ameritas Inv holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 15,296 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.12% or 15,300 shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com reported 85,000 shares. Old Fincl Bank In invested in 1,350 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 757,985 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust accumulated 4,551 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv invested in 0.1% or 17,001 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 37,295 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 159,262 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Diamond Hill Mgmt invested in 1.53% or 1.62M shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,021 shares to 3,683 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 664,695 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 7,852 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.60 million shares. Moreover, First Eagle Invest Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 541,773 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Signaturefd Limited Liability has 393 shares. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bb&T Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 43,043 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 690,851 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 10,237 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Cleararc holds 2,287 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,192 shares.