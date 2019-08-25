Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Raised Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Gagnon Securities Cut Caredx (CDNA) Position by $7.15 Million as Stock Price Rose

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 230,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.50M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 547,412 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/03/2018 – Frank Chaparro: Scoop: Goldman Sachs launches GS Accelerate, a new incubator that’ll create a startup engine within the bank ht; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO: DRIVERS OF CLIENT ACTIVITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN 2015; 10/04/2018 – Default Drama Involving Goldman Sachs, Blackstone (Video); 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON: CAN’T THINK OF TIME MORE RIPE FOR DEALS; 22/05/2018 – Expedia Group to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 06/04/2018 – ISS recommends against Goldman pay plan, worried on costs; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Raises Natural Gas Price Forecasts on China, Coal; 02/04/2018 – HEADHUNTER GROUP PLC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 10,811 shares to 28,231 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 15,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Wesbanco Retail Bank holds 25,517 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 236 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling owns 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 67,950 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 586,916 shares. Bogle Inv Management LP De has 10,128 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co invested in 0% or 49,801 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 64,592 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 827,600 shares. The Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Blackrock Inc owns 2.46 million shares. Osterweis Capital Mngmt reported 120,290 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

