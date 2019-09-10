Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $313,560; Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Maintains Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 195.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 32,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 48,970 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 16,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 6.92 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 48,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $947.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstservice Corp by 76,444 shares to 38,260 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 151,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,888 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) CEO David Taylor Presents at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amica Retiree reported 11,829 shares. California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Us Bank De reported 5.20M shares. First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Serv reported 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 377,537 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes. 48,293 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life. Ashford Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 2,482 shares. Keating Investment Counselors owns 60,143 shares. Waters Parkerson Company Limited Liability Corporation invested in 284,643 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 1.61% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 29,592 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Limited Company reported 2.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0.25% or 12,158 shares. Charter Trust reported 63,245 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Investment Limited has 37,587 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr reported 14,880 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Gp Inc accumulated 2.77% or 5,475 shares. Causeway Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc has invested 2.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 159,480 were reported by Timessquare Cap Management Ltd. Agf Invests Incorporated owns 412,281 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,813 shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt owns 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 150,000 shares. Accredited Invsts holds 16,022 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & reported 104,407 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.92% or 239,875 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.93% or 26,240 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp has 5.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.08M shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH) by 156,990 shares to 160,931 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 853,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).