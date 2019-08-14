Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake in State Street (STT) by $10.47 Million as Stock Value Declined; Adams Asset Advisors Holds Holding in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT)

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 161,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 853,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.15M, up from 692,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.47. About 2.30M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 26/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names Kathleen Gallagher head of ETF model portfolios; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 31/05/2018 – ASSET MANAGER SSGA SAYS ANNUAL ELECTION FOR CORPORATE DIRECTORS IS “KEY TO EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE”; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Prod (CLMT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 349,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 38.81% . The institutional investor held 3.53 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, up from 3.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Calumet Specialty Prod for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 200,683 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has declined 40.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLMT News: 08/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS LP – EXTENDED ITS CORPORATE REVOLVER FOR A NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM; 19/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Expects Revisions to Previously Announced 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY EXPECTS A DROP IN PREVIOUSLY REPORTED INCOME; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL CHANGES IN REV; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss/Shr 82c; 11/05/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS CITES ERP SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION; 09/04/2018 – Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Announces the Acquisition of Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC, Enhancing the Technologi; 19/03/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 09/04/2018 – CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS BUYS BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES; 08/03/2018 – Calumet Specialty Prods 4Q Loss $64.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl owns 2,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of The West invested in 5,152 shares or 0.04% of the stock. St Germain D J Co Inc holds 6,355 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York has invested 0.02% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 50,616 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.04% or 623,438 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.75% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Van Eck Assocs reported 0.25% stake. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Thompson Mngmt Inc reported 95,306 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.46% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Natixis Advsr LP holds 277,584 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 357,953 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $69.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,300 shares, and cut its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares to 62,811 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 10,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,629 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc Reit (NYSE:SUI).