Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Stake; Landscape Capital Management Has Lowered Its Lands End New (LE) Holding

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Lands End Inc New (LE) stake by 22.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 36,510 shares as Lands End Inc New (LE)’s stock declined 13.80%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 124,849 shares with $2.07M value, down from 161,359 last quarter. Lands End Inc New now has $378.70 million valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 83,066 shares traded. Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) has declined 20.05% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LE News: 15/05/2018 – Lands’ End Opens New Retail Store in Burlington Mall; 22/03/2018 – Tax Benefit Boosts Lands’ End’s Bottom Line; 22/03/2018 – LANDS END INC – QTRLY SAME STORE SALES ON A COMPARABLE 13-WEEK BASIS INCREASED 5.0%; 16/04/2018 – Lands’ End’s New Sunrise Swimsuit Collection Shines on the Horizon; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Net $39.8M; 22/03/2018 – LANDS’ END 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 50C (2 EST.); 17/04/2018 – Lands’ End Flutters With Activity On Earth Day; 16/05/2018 – Don’t Wait! Enter by Monday for the Chance to Win a Guest Spot on The Weather Channel; 06/04/2018 – Lands’ End Execs Rewarded as Turnaround Progresses; 22/03/2018 – Lands’ End 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $37.3M

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) stake by 8.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 154,231 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 1.91 million shares with $78.26M value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor now has $200.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 3.11M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$29.4 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Royal Dutch Shell Plc Cl A stake by 16,466 shares to 861,818 valued at $53.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 11,400 shares and now owns 658,325 shares. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was reduced too.

Analysts await Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Lands' End, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased Coresite Rlty Corp (NYSE:COR) stake by 3,569 shares to 18,213 valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 5,982 shares and now owns 22,341 shares. Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS) was raised too.