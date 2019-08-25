Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake by $10.37 Million; Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Raised F M C (FMC) Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 71,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 827,456 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.57M, up from 756,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $82.82. About 846,700 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 05/04/2018 – Soda Ash: 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022 Featuring Solvay Chemicals, Tata Chemicals, FMC Wyoming, Tangshan Sanyou & Shandong Haihua – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 23/05/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Expands Subdistribution Network; adds KVR Energy to its Growing Global List; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 15/03/2018 – Newest Fully Electric Truck Will be Even Better Than Imagined

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 54,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 283,243 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38 million, up from 228,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 06/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR COHN PLANS TO RESIGN -NEW YORK TIMES; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 09/04/2018 – Investors shouldn’t worry about the latest round of trade policy retaliation between the U.S. and China, according to Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 31,055 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Public Ltd owns 823,520 shares. Creative Planning reported 7,714 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 65,844 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 209,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 132,147 shares. Charter Communication has 4,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 391,262 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,039 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,427 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 9,341 shares. 123,459 were reported by Prudential Fincl Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares to 650,452 shares, valued at $12.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

