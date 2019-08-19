Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding By $10.37 Million; Orleans Capital Management Has Trimmed Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding By $659,850

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 16.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Orleans Capital Management Corp holds 13,655 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 16,305 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $67.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $248.33. About 784,498 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 23.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 54,317 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 283,243 shares with $54.38M value, up from 228,926 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $71.70B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.1% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N MANAGEMENT “CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC” THAT FACTORS LEADING TO 1Q RESULTS WILL PERSIST -CFO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman steps up hiring of women, minorities worldwide; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: NASCAR owners explore sale; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire Ipreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 08/05/2018 – The world will have a global cryptocurrency, but it won’t be bitcoin, says ex-Goldman president Gary Cohn; 14/05/2018 – Nicholas Carlson: Scoop: A new Game of Thrones just started at Goldman!; 03/04/2018 – INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS MANAGED BY MIRA AND GOLDMAN SACHS TO ACQUIRE HES INTERNATIONAL FROM RIVERSTONE AND THE CARLYLE GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Hires Crypto Trader Schmidt to Lead Digital Assets

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 27.24% above currents $199.42 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GS in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $271.50’s average target is 9.33% above currents $248.33 stock price. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.