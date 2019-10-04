Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Stake by $8.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holder Smithfield Trust Company Lifted Stake

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 9,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.72M, up from 70,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 26.38 million shares traded or 7.83% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE PRODUCTS ARE ‘EXTREMELY STICKY’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 50,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 449,558 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.81M, up from 398,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 2.27 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE – EXPANDS, WILL ADD 500 NEW LOCATIONS IN WALMART STORES NATIONWIDE; 20/03/2018 – KENS 5: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 02/05/2018 – The Arrow In FedEx Is Pointing Up; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 16/03/2018 – DHL expands US delivery service in swipe at FedEx, UPS; 12/03/2018 – FedEx: Tricia Griffith, Progressive CEO, Joins FedEx Corp Bd of Directors

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $966.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Short Term Corporate (Vcsh) (VCSH) by 37,113 shares to 304,963 shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 2,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ultra Short Term (Mint) (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt owns 7,110 shares. Illinois-based Premier Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodstock Corp stated it has 223,778 shares or 5.23% of all its holdings. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Comm invested 4.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Ridge has 5.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 262,715 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 541,204 shares stake. Samlyn Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1.49% or 525,513 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 6.91 million shares. Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maverick Capital has 1.52 million shares. Park Natl Oh holds 4.11% or 564,294 shares in its portfolio. Canal Insurance stated it has 5.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 35,000 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey owns 3.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 413,184 shares. Jlb & Assoc reported 131,497 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,215 shares to 35,944 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 75,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,326 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $354,364 activity. Another trade for 1,750 shares valued at $253,750 was made by MARTIN R BRAD on Friday, September 27.