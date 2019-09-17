Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Increased By $409,135 Its Kohl’s (KSS) Holding; KeyCorp (KEY) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) stake by 49.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,705 shares as Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 26,388 shares with $1.26M value, up from 17,683 last quarter. Kohl’s Corporation now has $8.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.25. About 2.55 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S:$722.2M IN NOTES TENDERED, NOT WITHDRAWN AS OF APRIL 13; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2014-C23

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 3.21% above currents $18.09 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 4. See KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 4.67M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KeyCorp shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lumbard & Kellner Ltd Liability holds 1.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 128,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 334,682 shares. Mackenzie Fin owns 179,555 shares. Fagan Assocs reported 60,270 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 0.85% or 442,503 shares. Hamlin Cap Management Ltd holds 2.26% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 2.97 million shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc holds 0.06% or 38,331 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mngmt invested in 0.21% or 63,725 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares owns 11,312 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 127,621 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 101,000 shares. American Research And Management holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 2,154 shares. Da Davidson & Co reported 213,872 shares. Kistler reported 4,476 shares stake.

KeyCorp operates as the bank holding firm for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.15 billion. The companyÂ’s Key Community Bank segment offers deposit and investment products; personal finance services and loans, including residential mortgages, home equity, credit cards, and various installment loans; deposits, investment and credit products, and business advisory services; and financial, estate and retirement planning, and asset management services to high-net-worth clients. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio. This segment also provides commercial lending, cash management, equipment leasing, investment, insurance including commercial property and casualty, as well as captive insurance and employee benefit programs, succession planning, access to capital markets, derivatives, and foreign exchange services to mid-sized businesses.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) stake by 13,189 shares to 1.63M valued at $70.47 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stake by 14,480 shares and now owns 1.90M shares. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl’s Corp has $72 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 7.65% above currents $51.25 stock price. Kohl’s Corp had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, May 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 24 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 22. Robert W. Baird maintained Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) rating on Wednesday, May 22. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 22. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Monday, March 25 report.

