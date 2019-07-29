Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake By $1.57 Million; Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) SI Increased By 15.45%

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 2.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 9,908 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 394,768 shares with $62.74M value, down from 404,676 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $125.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $174.07. About 295,778 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) had an increase of 15.45% in short interest. PTI’s SI was 3.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.45% from 3.45 million shares previously. With 2.06 million avg volume, 2 days are for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI)’s short sellers to cover PTI’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.0377 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8223. About 329,272 shares traded. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) has declined 78.57% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PTI News: 20/03/2018 – Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI) Don’t Hold Your Breath; 08/05/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC – STEERING COMMITTEE WILL ADVISE ON DESIGN AND IMPLEMENTATION OF PHASE 3 GLOBAL CLINICAL PROGRAM FOR PTI-428; 19/03/2018 – Proteostasis Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS SAYS ON MAY 2, CFO AND TREASURER, HELEN BOUDREAU, PROVIDED NOTICE OF RESIGNATION TO PURSUE ANOTHER PROFESSIONAL OPPORTUNITY; 04/04/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS INC – FDA GRANTED FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR CO’S TRIPLE COMBINATION PROGRAM FOR TREATMENT OF CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 12/03/2018 – PTI: FDA GRANTS BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR PTI-428; 14/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS – IS ALSO PLANNING AN ADDITIONAL STUDY OF PTI-428 IN CF SUBJECTS ON SYMDEKO™, WITH INITIAL DATA ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019; 20/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS – CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS NOT CONDUCIVE FOR OFFERING ON TERMS THAT WOULD BE IN BEST INTEREST OF ITS CURRENT STOCKHOLDERS; 21/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (PTI); 20/03/2018 – PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS: WITHDRAWAL OF EQUITY OFFERING DUE TO

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) stake by 154,231 shares to 1.91M valued at $78.26 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) stake by 6,416 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.65 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd has invested 2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ashfield Partners Limited Liability Co reported 0.97% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fayez Sarofim & reported 13,533 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Corp has 6,077 shares. Pinnacle Financial reported 61,411 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Coastline owns 20,650 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd owns 10,000 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1.36M shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Perritt Management holds 0.23% or 3,889 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Metropolitan Life Ins owns 38,479 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 584,575 shares. Massachusetts-based Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma has invested 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Argent Trust owns 57,021 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Global Endowment Management LP holds 0.05% or 2,070 shares in its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of HON in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. The company has market cap of $42.02 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response modulators that are in preclinical development.