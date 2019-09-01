Cornerstone Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $8.63 Million; Greenwood Capital Associates Trimmed Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $8.57 Million as Stock Price Declined

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 91,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 27,781 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 118,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – ZYMEWORKS WILL RECEIVE AN EXPANSION FEE; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 09/04/2018 – CELG: Celgene M&A targets may include Agios, Jounce, FT reports; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CLIMBS 14% POST-MARKET ON CELGENE PACT

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 63,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 457,145 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, up from 393,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.86. About 902,296 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.69 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 2 Companies Just Set the Tone for Industrial Earnings Season – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.66 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16,669 shares to 664,695 shares, valued at $55.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.41 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alexion Wins EC Nod for Soliris in Nervous System Disorder – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News for Aug 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Celgene, Exact Sciences, Pfizer and Guardant Health – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agios Rides High on Tibsovo Sales Amid Acute Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares to 114,300 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatio (NYSE:VZ) by 8,134 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (MCHI).

