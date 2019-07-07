Cornerstone Investment Partners Decreased Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) by $7.26 Million; As Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Sta Wealth Management Cut by $846,660 Its Position

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 72.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,111 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $323,000, down from 11,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.09 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 78,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 611,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43 million, down from 689,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.75. About 1.58M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 27/03/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN UNIT MERCER’S GLOBAL AUM $227B AT ’17 END; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.74 million for 26.96 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $97,118 activity. 365 shares valued at $33,957 were sold by GROSS PATRICK W on Tuesday, January 15. 338 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) shares with value of $31,463 were sold by CLARK FRANK M.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34 million and $449.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 8,287 shares to 96,813 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 439,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Chemical Natl Bank reported 21,988 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 1,117 shares stake. Moreover, Hl Fincl Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 12,793 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company holds 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 34,294 shares. Texas-based South Texas Money Mgmt Limited has invested 0.18% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rampart Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,511 shares. Piedmont Investment has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fdx Advsrs accumulated 13,271 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D accumulated 1.31% or 6,675 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Co holds 0.38% or 381,415 shares. Intact Invest Inc stated it has 0.12% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 11,798 are held by Donaldson Capital Ltd Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.26% stake. 310,355 are owned by Strs Ohio.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 161,016 shares to 853,136 shares, valued at $56.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc. by 21,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $590.50 million for 22.34 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intll Ca reported 39,730 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 605,281 shares stake. Wafra Incorporated owns 174,507 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 1.79 million shares. 77,113 are owned by Bessemer Grp. Dodge & Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Cibc Bancorp Usa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 26,700 shares. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Company reported 6,405 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 6,786 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi reported 19,775 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings reported 5,382 shares. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv reported 1,781 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.18% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

