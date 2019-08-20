Cornerstone Investment Partners Decreased Its Marsh & Mclennan Company (MMC) Position by $7.26 Million; Stock Value Rose; First Light Asset Management Has Upped Its Immunomedics (IMMU) Position by $844,227

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (MMC) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 78,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 611,550 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.43 million, down from 689,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 1.25 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 06/04/2018 – SURIA CAPITAL HOLDINGS BHD – CONFIRMS THAT SURIA IS NO LONGER PURSUING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF SABAH PORTS SDN BY MMC PORTS HOLDING; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named ‘Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 21/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 44,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.99M, up from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 1.03 million shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 16/05/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS APPOINTS DR. ROBERT IANNONE HEAD OF RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Immunomedics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IMMU); 12/04/2018 – Immunomedics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 25/04/2018 – Immunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 154,231 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $78.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 54,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jounce Therapeutics Announces Update on Strategic Collaboration with Celgene Corporation – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adaptive Biotechnologies Receives New York State CLEP Approval for clonoSEQ to Detect and Monitor Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) in Patients with Certain Blood Cancers – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HOOKIPA Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Clinical Progress Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Achillion Pharmaceuticals Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Spring Bank Announces Dosing of Inarigivir 400mg In Multiple HBV Studies – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $43.69 million activity. BALL BRYAN bought $66,750 worth of stock.

