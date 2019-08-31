Cornerstone Investment Partners Cut Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Has 0.98 Sentiment

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 197 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 202 cut down and sold their holdings in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 68.39 million shares, down from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Advance Auto Parts Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 12 to 12 for the same number . Sold All: 51 Reduced: 151 Increased: 131 New Position: 66.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 14,693 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 734,731 shares with $66.92M value, down from 749,424 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic: Current Forex Rates Would Cut FY19 Rev by $50M-$150M; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA

Lionstone Capital Management Llc holds 13.31% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for 170,700 shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 3.18 million shares or 13.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Richmond Hill Investments Llc has 12.46% invested in the company for 88,944 shares. The New York-based Richmond Hill Investment Co. Lp has invested 9.07% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 297,405 shares.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company has market cap of $9.75 billion. The firm offers batteries and battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wired, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts. It has a 23.03 P/E ratio. It also offers AC chemicals and accessories, air fresheners, antifreeze and washer fluids, electrical wires and fuses, electronics, hand and specialty tools, lighting products, performance parts, sealants, adhesives and compounds, tire repair accessories, vent shades, mirrors and exterior accessories, washes, waxes and cleaning supplies, and wiper blades, as well as floor mats, seat covers, and interior accessories.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $84 lowest target. $112.56’s average target is 4.33% above currents $107.89 stock price. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities has 0.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,222 shares. Hexavest has 1.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership has 68.35 million shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Lc New York invested in 0.05% or 6,070 shares. 10,925 are held by Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corp. 7,963 are owned by Girard Prtnrs. Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.33% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bluestein R H & Company accumulated 296,180 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 16,480 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Hawaii has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 25,323 shares. Orrstown Fin Inc reported 10,384 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital has 305,030 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group has 9,417 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartline Investment Corporation reported 0.54% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).