Cornerstone Investment Partners Cut Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)

Among 2 analysts covering Keywords Studios (LON:KWS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Keywords Studios has GBX 1700 highest and GBX 1210 lowest target. GBX 1415’s average target is 22.94% above currents GBX 1151 stock price. Keywords Studios had 16 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Liberum Capital maintained the shares of KWS in report on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1 to “Hold”. The stock of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Peel Hunt. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 4 by Peel Hunt. See Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 New Target: GBX 1210.00 Maintain

18/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1700.00 Maintain

09/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1400.00 Maintain

01/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1600.00 New Target: GBX 1620.00 Downgrade

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1310.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1415.00 New Target: GBX 1700.00 Downgrade

04/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 1254.00 New Target: GBX 1310.00 Downgrade

17/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1254.00 Maintain

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 7,510 shares as Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 963,372 shares with $87.42 million value, down from 970,882 last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp. now has $40.57B valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.25. About 2.26M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Noninterest Income $1.19 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One: Common Equity Tier 1 Cap Ratio 10.5% at March 31; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Total Assets $362.9 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 19/04/2018 – DJ Capital One Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COF); 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-FEBRUARY DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.16 PCT VS 5.33 PCT IN JANUARY; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31

Keywords Studios plc provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland, Japan, Italy, Canada, the United States, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain. The company has market cap of 749.50 million GBP. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games. It has a 55.34 P/E ratio. The firm also provides audio/voiceover services, including script translation, actor selection, and talent management through pre-production, audio direction, recording, and post-production, such as native language quality assurance of the recordings.

The stock decreased 2.66% or GBX 31.42 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1151. About 65,993 shares traded. Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.54 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.12% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Hartford Invest stated it has 67,785 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 350 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 3,932 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Inc Limited Partnership invested in 546,976 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 131,174 shares. Cna reported 35,943 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) or 173,667 shares. Basswood Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.2% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Central Securities holds 4.57% or 330,000 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Baystate Wealth Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cetera Advisor Limited owns 3,286 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0.04% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.18M shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) stake by 38,209 shares to 202,018 valued at $35.13M in 2019Q2. It also upped Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 14,971 shares and now owns 38,115 shares. Parker (NYSE:PH) was raised too.