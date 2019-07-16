Cornerstone Investment Partners Boosted By $8.63 Million Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stake; Kcap Financial (KCAP) Shorts Raised By 17.43%

Kcap Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP) had an increase of 17.43% in short interest. KCAP’s SI was 74,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.43% from 63,100 shares previously. With 136,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Kcap Financial Inc (NASDAQ:KCAP)’s short sellers to cover KCAP’s short positions. The SI to Kcap Financial Inc’s float is 0.22%. It closed at $3.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KCAP News: 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 07/03/2018 – KCAP FINANCIAL INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $4.87 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPARED WITH $5.24 AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 07/03/2018 KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – KCAP Financial Net Asset Value $4.85/Share on March 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial: Net Asset Value $4.87/Share at Dec. 31; 07/03/2018 – KCAP Financial 2017 Net Investment Income 30 Cents/Share

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc acquired 63,468 shares as Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)’s stock rose 0.60%. The Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc holds 457,145 shares with $62.25 million value, up from 393,677 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. now has $22.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $146.66. About 624,986 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity. On Thursday, January 24 the insider Ramirez Jaime A sold $71,212.

Among 5 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 882,531 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 2,173 shares. Tiedemann Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 1,645 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 11.39M shares. Northstar Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 1,787 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Management Inc invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meyer Handelman Company reported 153,621 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). First Hawaiian National Bank holds 5,136 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sei Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 7,628 shares. 28,564 were reported by Utah Retirement. Smith Graham & Invest Advisors Lp accumulated 42,690 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Trustco Financial Bank Corp N Y invested in 0.25% or 1,632 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 175,105 shares to 1.04 million valued at $55.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,680 shares and now owns 46,300 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

KCAP Financial, Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The company has market cap of $. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market companies. It currently has negative earnings. It also invests in debt and subordinated securities issued by CLO Fund Securities.