Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) Reaches $5.84 After 6.00% Down Move; Sather Financial Group Increased Unilever Plc (UL) Holding By $11.87 Million

Sather Financial Group Inc increased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 154.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired 208,320 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)'s stock rose 10.19%. The Sather Financial Group Inc holds 343,315 shares with $19.82M value, up from 134,995 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $165.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 349,487 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) The stock decreased 7.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 649,786 shares traded. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. The company has market cap of $733.63 million.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. The company has market cap of $733.63 million. It operates in four divisions: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 39,184 shares to 73,493 valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 108,799 shares and now owns 296,774 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was reduced too.