Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) Reaches $4.07 52-Week Low; Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.95 target or 3.00% below today’s $4.07 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $390.78 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. If the $3.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.72 million less. The stock decreased 9.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 1.26M shares traded or 43.71% up from the average. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has declined 62.33% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.33% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Seaport Global. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”. See Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) latest ratings:

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $35.28 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

The stock decreased 5.98% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 273,902 shares traded. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – DRUMMOND WILL CONTINUE TO REMAIN ON KEY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 20/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Key Energy Services, XOMA, Goldman Sachs BDC, Echo Global Logistics, Ellington R; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS CEO RESIGNATION & NAMES INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO; 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer

More notable recent Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Rob Saltiel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key Energy Services EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.