Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) Reaches $3.90 Low on Aug, 12; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP)

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, March 18. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) rating on Monday, March 18. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 15. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $3.59 target or 8.00% below today’s $3.90 share price. This indicates more downside for the $489.61 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $3.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $39.17 million less. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 252,548 shares traded. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has declined 62.33% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.33% the S&P500.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. The company has market cap of $489.61 million. It operates in four divisions: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. It currently has negative earnings. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

The stock increased 2.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 295,821 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q NET OPER REV. $135.5M; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – ADJ REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MLN VS $140 MLN FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 TERRAFORM POWER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $99M, EST. $95.7M; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM: REPOWERINGS `PREDICATED’ ON OBTAINING L-T CONTRACTS; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 01/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 1Q NET OPER REV. $127.5M; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware