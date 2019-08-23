Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE:CNR) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Air Delivery & Freight Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.77% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.91% of all Air Delivery & Freight Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.13% 31.27% 8.05%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 424.28M 13.56B 33.31

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 4.00 2.54

The potential upside of the competitors is 75.20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. -5.52% -0.51% 3.93% -28.06% -62.33% -19.72% Industry Average 3.24% 8.20% 4.45% 10.47% 8.91% 16.06%

For the past year Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. had bearish trend while Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.64 and has 1.51 Quick Ratio. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. has a beta of 2.04 and its 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s rivals are 47.15% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.

Dividends

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.’s competitors beat Cornerstone Building Brands Inc.