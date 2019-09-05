Cornerstone Advisors Raised Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $364,998; Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Lifted Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $4.70 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 174,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 356,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 182,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 40.82 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Acadia Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : BOFA MERRILL REINSTATES WITH UNDERPERFORM; TARGET PRICE 11 EUROS

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES THYAO.IS – TO BUY TOTAL OF 30 B787-9 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING AND TOTAL OF 30 A350-900 AIRCRAFT FROM BOEING; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 06/04/2018 – Boeing, American Airlines Sign Major Order for 47 787 Dreamliners; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 7,899 shares to 56,362 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,377 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America Tower under contract to be sold in $436M deal – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Raymond James Downgrade of BAC Stock Mostly Reflects the Known – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New delays weigh on 737 MAX return – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.