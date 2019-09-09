Cornerstone Advisors Maintains Position in Boeing Co (BA); Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Market Value Rose While Meritage Portfolio Management Raised by $7.37 Million Its Holding

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 61,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 138,973 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.55M, up from 77,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $113.71. About 352,002 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 21C; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 23/05/2018 – Boeing and Motorola Solutions Foundation present inaugural Chicago STEM Signing Day; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts provider KLX; 28/03/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Hold First-Quarter Earnings Call on April 25; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – WILL CONTINUE TO GIVE FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, OTHER SERVICES TO CANADIAN AIR FORCE’S 15 CH-147F CHINOOKS FLEET THROUGH 2023; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Tn has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability holds 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,700 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.08% or 1,789 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh owns 115,934 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Co invested 2.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Partners Llc holds 6,321 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Fernwood Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 675 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt L P, a Florida-based fund reported 2,434 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 11,469 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas holds 30,150 shares. Florida-based First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Service has invested 2.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 1.16% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,103 shares. Lourd Lc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eastern National Bank reported 9,127 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “737 Buzz Draws Options Bulls to Booming Boeing – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Buy the Dip in Boeing Stock Before the Rebound Rally Heats Up – Investorplace.com” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines and American Airlines Extend Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 25,268 shares to 33,211 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHG) by 51,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY).