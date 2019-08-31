Cornerstone Advisors Lifted Holding in Boeing Co (BA); Hilton Capital Management Increased Its Position in Dr Horton (DHI) as Market Valuation Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dr Horton Inc. (DHI) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 23,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The hedge fund held 428,447 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.73 million, up from 405,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 05/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Airbus finance chief is latest to join departures lounge; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 05/03/2018 Airbus seeks $10 bln annual commercial services revenue by 2025; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,962 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 20,143 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.87% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Sanders Cap Llc has invested 4.08% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 11,442 were reported by Amica Mutual Insur. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri invested in 0.02% or 4,972 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 13,291 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 0.03% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 11,614 shares. Moreover, Charter has 0.05% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mufg Americas Holding holds 409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 95,574 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 16,260 are held by Appleton Prtn Ma.

