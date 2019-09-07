Cornerstone Advisors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Boosted by $364,998 as Stock Value Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Increases Position in Mistras (MG)

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 65.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 783,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 95,304 shares traded or 16.67% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Grows Order Book With New Sales; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Plane maker Boeing is buying aerospace parts company KLX for about $3.2 billion; 01/05/2018 – BOEING WILL BUY KLX FOR $4.25B

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace by 52,440 shares to 260,245 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,262 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems (NYSE:EPAM).

