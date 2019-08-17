Cornerstone Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $364,998; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Cut Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) as Share Value Declined

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 49.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 150,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 152,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, down from 303,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $144.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 18/05/2018 – IAG CEO does not see movement on Norwegian deal in coming weeks or months; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin does not see Iran sanctions hiking oil prices; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 01/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: KLX Inc. Rtgs Unaffctd By Acquisition By Boeing

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 74,740 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Lc has 1,496 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,583 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 34,533 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 54,261 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 592,522 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 631 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Jennison Associate Limited Co has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oz Mgmt LP holds 1.25% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Contour Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 5.76% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Amp Cap reported 124,090 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Llc owns 189,022 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 109.19 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

