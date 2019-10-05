Cornerstone Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $332,586; Cheviot Value Management Boosted Its Position in Newmont Mining (NEM) as Shares Rose

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 16.78M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mining For Gold – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Newmont Goldcorp Halts Production at Key Gold Mine – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Newmont-Goldcorp Or Barrick Gold â€“ Who Is Winning The Gold War? – Forbes” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Are Gold Streaming Stocks Actually “Recession Proof”? – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Goldcorp CEO: Here’s how we plan to set up decades of gold production – Denver Business Journal” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.06% or 282,113 shares. Maryland-based Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.25M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Twin Cap reported 150,941 shares. Artemis Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.51% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 4,418 were reported by Fort Lp. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.36 million shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Street reported 37.83M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 10,113 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested in 0.13% or 17,093 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Davenport Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 40,920 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,538 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Companies Making Their CEOs Rich – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Doth Thou Protest – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Watch Splunk, Elastic after DataDog headlines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,257 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 0.83% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 648,321 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Com owns 233,578 shares or 3.63% of their US portfolio. Independent Investors Inc accumulated 22,400 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Ltd has invested 1.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department owns 157,397 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Iowa Bancorporation holds 3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 123,257 shares. Pggm Investments owns 4.90M shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 156,443 shares. Moreover, Harbour Mgmt Ltd has 2.11% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pekin Hardy Strauss owns 5,914 shares. 13,503 are owned by Wafra. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 74,409 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.92% or 6.62 million shares. Sigma Planning, a Michigan-based fund reported 109,113 shares.