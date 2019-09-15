Cornerstone Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $332,586 as Market Valuation Declined; Regentatlantic Capital Has Trimmed Position in Allstate (ALL) by $1.45 Million

Regentatlantic Capital Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc sold 14,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 98,249 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, down from 112,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.63 million shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ANNOUNCES MARCH AND FIRST QUARTER 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Regentatlantic Capital Llc, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,500 shares to 8,906 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 32,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,804 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $740.69 million for 11.76 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 2,577 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Lc. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 1.11 million shares. Pitcairn Company has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,468 shares. Moreover, Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 0.66% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 4,637 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 715,813 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.01% or 241 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 9,640 shares. Boltwood Cap Management reported 1.33% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Umb Financial Bank N A Mo holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 24,068 shares. Bruce & Communications holds 6.72% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 309,800 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2,091 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2.83 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 5.85 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beese Fulmer Invest Management holds 1.33% or 128,709 shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Advisors has invested 3.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 55,153 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 299,267 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York accumulated 1.42 million shares. Howard Mgmt stated it has 28,796 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp holds 2.21M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability has 0.71% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5.20M shares. Alley Limited Liability reported 80,911 shares stake. Amer Natl Bank stated it has 97,102 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2.14 million shares. Comgest Global Invsts Sas invested in 0.48% or 399,400 shares. Guyasuta Advsr Inc stated it has 15,963 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 1.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lipe Dalton reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).