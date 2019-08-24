Cornerstone Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Boeing Co (BA); Opus Capital Group Decreased Holding in Toro Co (TTC) as Stock Price Rose

Cornerstone Advisors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc bought 958 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, up from 3,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34 million shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IN TOUCH WITH GE, BOEING ON THE ACCIDENT; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 24,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 19,385 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 43,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 725,044 shares traded or 49.32% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – F1Fanatic: Toro Rosso exclusive: “I was convinced Honda are in a better position”; 16/03/2018 – Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 04/04/2018 – Motor racing-Honda replaces Toro Rosso engine parts for Bahrain GP; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – EBIOSS EBI.MC – EXTENDS PERIOD TO CONFIRM TRANSACTION WITH BLACK TORO CAPITAL TILL JUNE 29

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 29,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bo (VCSH).

