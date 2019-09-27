Cornerstone Advisors Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $332,586; Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Upped Popular (BPOP) Stake

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 38.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 9,721 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, down from 15,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.66. About 10.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 84,991 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61M, up from 78,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 153,244 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net Interest Income $393; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 20,916 shares to 48,092 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.09 billion for 16.44 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

