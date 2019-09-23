Cornerstone Advisors Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position; DISH Network (DISH) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 17.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 17,638 shares with $2.31M value, down from 21,445 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 12.62% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 8.57% above currents $34.54 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. See DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $44.0000 Upgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

25/07/2019 Broker: Moffett Nathanson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $134.75’s average target is 0.03% above currents $134.71 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, September 11 report. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, September 6.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.45 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 4.11 million shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. Another trade for 500,005 shares valued at $15.72 million was made by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $9.35 million worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Friday, August 23. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.