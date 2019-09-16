Cornercap Investment Counsel Upped Merck & Co New (MRK) Holding by $520,991; Merriman Wealth Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $9.30 Million as Stock Value Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 4,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 28,275 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.99M, down from 32,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $219.71. About 16.29 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS $539 MLN FROM SAMSUNG IN PATENT DAMAGES RETRIAL; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (MRK) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 50,871 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 44,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 3.25 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $758.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Med Reit Inc Com New by 79,430 shares to 11,935 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass &Copper (NYSE:BRSS) by 7,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,095 shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 55,924 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 0.65% stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 1.13% or 64,411 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 69,283 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.62% or 937,814 shares. 23,288 were accumulated by Advisory Rech. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.31% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has 1.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 119,179 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust Comm holds 0.42% or 53,046 shares in its portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs reported 16,472 shares. 19,912 were reported by Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Llc. Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 41,352 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 55,952 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.29M shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EZU) by 1,860 shares to 29,660 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).

