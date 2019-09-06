Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Summit Financial Group Com (SMMF) Has Cut by $531,908; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Raised Position by $2.32 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (SMMF) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 20,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.54% . The institutional investor held 21,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 42,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Summit Financial Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.92. About 4,771 shares traded. Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) has risen 5.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 103.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 14,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 14,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $173.95. About 428,273 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Haven’t Decided Whether to Push for Change at ADP; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table)

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jobs Data to Watch For – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St gains on easing trade tensions, strong ADP jobs data – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Dollar Remains Weak After ADP, Jobless Claims – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3,368 shares to 33,060 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,788 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Grp Inc holds 2,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund reported 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Overbrook Management Corp reported 8,845 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Swiss Savings Bank has 0.31% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.79 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 17,423 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush holds 1,800 shares. Chemical Bancorp stated it has 1.45% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 132 are held by Kwmg Limited Company. Chevy Chase Holding Inc reported 415,783 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 43,489 shares. Moreover, Argent has 0.49% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Coastline Trust reported 1.18% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Monroe Natl Bank And Mi holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,968 shares.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 13,208 shares to 17,284 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO) by 10,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc Com.

Analysts await Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SMMF’s profit will be $7.01 million for 11.13 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold SMMF shares while 16 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 2.99 million shares or 6.06% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management Inc invested in 47,600 shares. Zpr Inv Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 9,320 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Zacks has 7,598 shares. Argent Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 69,571 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 55 shares. 3,978 are held by Acadian Asset Ltd. Pinnacle Lc reported 103,259 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0% stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 22,279 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 577,168 shares. Interest Grp holds 7,159 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 49,190 shares in its portfolio.