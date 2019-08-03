Cornercap Investment Counsel Raised Quanta Svcs Com (PWR) Position By $724,830; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Increased Domtar (UFS) Position By $1.22 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR) stake by 53.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 19,590 shares as Quanta Svcs Inc Com (PWR)’s stock declined 7.40%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 56,160 shares with $2.12M value, up from 36,570 last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc Com now has $4.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 3.89 million shares traded or 182.72% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 22/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 180.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc acquired 24,927 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc holds 38,725 shares with $1.92 million value, up from 13,798 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.27B valuation. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 1.14M shares traded or 85.64% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Domtar Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UFS) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Fort Mill-based Domtar misses Q2 expectations in soft paper market – Charlotte Business Journal” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domtar had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Wednesday, February 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 192 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. 19,029 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Co. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 7,471 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.02% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Eqis Cap Management holds 19,618 shares. 16,171 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Paloma Prns Management Company holds 0.02% or 14,895 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 680,011 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 11,662 shares in its portfolio. Key Group (Cayman) Ltd reported 1.75% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Bancorporation Of Hawaii accumulated 0.05% or 14,105 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 8,006 shares stake. 5.30 million were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 1,404 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank accumulated 150 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $580,733 activity. $580,733 worth of stock was sold by Garcia Michael Dennis on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 8-K Main Street Capital CORP For: Jul 29 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Friday, August 2 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of PWR in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) stake by 28,550 shares to 81,065 valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fleetcor Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:FLT) stake by 16,900 shares and now owns 3,621 shares. Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.