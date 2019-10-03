Cornercap Investment Counsel Raised Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (HE) Position By $565,880; Mercer International (MERC) SI Increased By 19.04%

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) had an increase of 19.04% in short interest. MERC’s SI was 1.93 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.04% from 1.62 million shares previously. With 338,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC)’s short sellers to cover MERC’s short positions. The SI to Mercer International Inc’s float is 4.89%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 52,396 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 06/03/2018 – Mercer Intl Had Filed Claim Against Canada in 2012 Over Celgar Pulp Mill; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECT LUMBER MARKETS TO REMAIN STEADY IN NEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within DAQO New Energy, Mercer International, KNOT Offshore Partners LP, Presidio, Industrias; 07/03/2018 – Mercer International Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (HE) stake by 45.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc acquired 13,160 shares as Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (HE)’s stock rose 8.76%. The Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 42,370 shares with $1.85M value, up from 29,210 last quarter. Hawaiian Elec Industries Com now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 143,276 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HE News: 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC 1Q REV. $645.9M, EST. $608.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – University of Hawai’i Maui College aims to be the first campus in the nation with 100-percent renewable energy generated on-sit; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068 A & B; 10/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $645.9 MLN VS $591.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 Hawaiian Electric launches largest renewable energy procurement effort in state history; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa3 to Custody Receipts, Series 2018-XL0068C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 19/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased Ameriprise Financial Inc (NYSE:AMP) stake by 27,891 shares to 5,083 valued at $738,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dana Hldg Corp Com (NYSE:DAN) stake by 18,385 shares and now owns 53,580 shares. Sps Comm Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPSC) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Hawaiian Electric Industries has $3800 highest and $3700 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is -15.96% below currents $44.62 stock price. Hawaiian Electric Industries had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3700 target in Friday, September 13 report. The stock of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrow Fincl holds 0.02% or 2,194 shares. Pictet North America Advsr Sa has 60,000 shares. Northern Trust owns 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 999,209 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 10.10 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 340,000 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 320 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 0.01% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.07% in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Sei reported 114,911 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 145,737 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The owns 177,436 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 767,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Osborne Prtn Capital Management Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 50.06 million shares or 0.46% less from 50.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 390,162 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Natl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 46,311 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 119,607 shares. Gates Cap Management Incorporated has 2.70M shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. American Intll Inc stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd owns 23,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0% or 435,937 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company holds 1.71 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0% or 7,440 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 32,854 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 27,894 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 4.89 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Sensato Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.55% or 114,285 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $110,000 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $110,000 were bought by MORFITT MARTHA A M on Friday, August 23.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $788.21 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 5.34 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.