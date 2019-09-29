Cornercap Investment Counsel Position in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) Trimmed as Shares Rose; As Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered by $350,400 Its Position

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (FIS) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 11,807 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 22,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 2.05M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc (HBMD) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 23,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 757,683 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, down from 781,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $315.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 7,464 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold HBMD shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 0.48% more from 9.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 3,539 shares. 144,882 were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Blackrock holds 0% or 660,806 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). National Bank Of Mellon owns 47,587 shares. Illinois-based Banc Funds Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Pnc Fincl Service Grp Inc holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 8,200 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd invested in 72,990 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,700 shares. Patriot Financial Partners LP holds 11.85% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 1.98 million shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc reported 0% stake. 98,900 are owned by Victory Cap. Rmb Limited Liability Company invested in 0.3% or 790,850 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 654,652 shares.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $638.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 18,824 shares to 198,391 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Bancshares Inc by 150,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.21 per share. HBMD’s profit will be $5.15 million for 15.30 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Howard Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. Scully Mary Ann bought $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Coffman George C. bought $4,897. Shares for $1,111 were bought by Poynot Steven. Shares for $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. 108 shares were bought by Jones Thomas Randy, worth $1,395. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Schwabe Charles E..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marietta Lc holds 0.5% or 12,382 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Limited Com has 0.65% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 37,650 shares. Guinness Asset Limited invested in 0% or 167 shares. Klingenstein Fields Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 131,985 shares. Howe Rusling Inc owns 16,706 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 1.71% or 1.05 million shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 129,847 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 22,599 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc holds 0.1% or 681,155 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com stated it has 1.17 million shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd owns 332,000 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 2,622 are held by Mai Mgmt. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0% stake. 3,787 were accumulated by Donaldson Mgmt Lc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (NASDAQ:MITK) by 59,855 shares to 143,805 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.82 million for 23.34 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.