Cornercap Investment Counsel Lowered Position in Nextera Energy Com (NEE) as Valuation Rose; Global Pmts (GPN) Holder Adi Capital Management Lifted Position

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $161.62. About 4.44M shares traded or 144.57% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POS.; AFFIRMS CFR; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NEE) by 64.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,430 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293,000, down from 4,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $225.72. About 4.75 million shares traded or 143.12% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $167; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 1,716 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 37,810 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings owns 464,020 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio. Seatown Holding Pte has 2.93% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 100,000 shares. Ruggie Group reported 31 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.4% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Intl Sarl has 1.4% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). 5,395 were reported by Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability. Huntington Savings Bank has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 385 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Limited Liability accumulated 3,244 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 2,400 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0.89% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 1.06M shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc holds 1,836 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 25.77 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 3,379 shares to 35,041 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 6,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).